Durand Cup: East Bengal Vs Gokulam Kerala, Mohun Bagan Vs Real Kashmir – Live Streaming, Venue, Time

In today's Durand Cup semifinal fixtures, East Bengal will face Gokulam Kerala, Mohun Bagan will take on Real Kashmir. The matches will take place in Salt Lake Stadium. Here are the live streaming, time and venue details.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 August 2019
Durand Cup: East Bengal Vs Gokulam Kerala, Mohun Bagan Vs Real Kashmir – Live Streaming, Venue, Time
Mohun Bagan will face Real Kashmir in Salt Lake Stadium today, at 7:30 PM IST.
Durand Cup: East Bengal Vs Gokulam Kerala, Mohun Bagan Vs Real Kashmir – Live Streaming, Venue, Time
With the Durand Cup semifinals finally beckoning, it is time for Indian football fans to gear up for some mouthwatering clashes. First up, East Bengal will face Gokulam Kerala in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium today (August 21), followed by Mohun Bagan's clash against Real Kashmir.

(FOOTBALL NEWS)

It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

(SEMIFINALS PREVIEW)

Time And Venue

East Bengal will play against Gokulam Kerala in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. The match is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan will face Real Kashmir in Salt Lake Stadium today, at 7:30 PM IST.

Broadcast

The semifinals will be live broadcasted via Star Sports 3/ Star Sports 1 Bangla. It will be live streamed via Hotstar and Jio TV.

