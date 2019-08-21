Durand Cup: East Bengal Vs Gokulam Kerala, Mohun Bagan Vs Real Kashmir – Live Streaming, Venue, Time

With the Durand Cup semifinals finally beckoning, it is time for Indian football fans to gear up for some mouthwatering clashes. First up, East Bengal will face Gokulam Kerala in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium today (August 21), followed by Mohun Bagan's clash against Real Kashmir.

(FOOTBALL NEWS)

It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

(SEMIFINALS PREVIEW)

Time And Venue

East Bengal will play against Gokulam Kerala in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. The match is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Quess East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala will battle it out for a place in the finals, whilst Mohun Bagan faces Real Kashmir in a high-tension match. Do we have Derby waiting in the finals or some fresh blood? ðÂ¤Â#QEBvGKFC#MBvRKFC#DurandCup #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/YP9TXfiQYq — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan will face Real Kashmir in Salt Lake Stadium today, at 7:30 PM IST.

Broadcast

The semifinals will be live broadcasted via Star Sports 3/ Star Sports 1 Bangla. It will be live streamed via Hotstar and Jio TV.