Sunday, Sep 12, 2021
Gokulam Kerala and Army Red players during their Durand Cup 2021 match at Kalyani on September 12, 2021. | Courtesy: Durand Cup

Defending Champions Gokulam Kerala left to rue missed chances as they start their Durand Cup 2021 campaign with a draw.

Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala Held To Draw By Army Red
2021-09-12T19:34:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

12 September 2021

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala were held to a 2-2 draw by Army Red in their opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at Kalyani on Sunday. (More Football News)

Gokulam scored through Rahim Osumanu (9th minute) and Sharif Mohammad (70th) while P Jain (30th) and Bikash Thapa (43rd) found the target for Army Red.

The Malabarians started on a positive note, courtesy a spectacular long-range goal from Ghanaian Rahim Osumanu but failed to capitalize in the later stages.

Gokulam Kerala goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar got injured after a collision with Army Red's Mukesh Kumar and he was replaced by PA Ajmal.

The momentum of the game changed after that as Jain quickly scored the equaliser for Army Red.

Minutes before half time, Bikash Thapa scored the second for Army Red and they had the all-important lead going into the second half.

Gokulam played an attacking game in second half and they had a brilliant opportunity to score but their captain Sharif Mohammad missed the target. He made up for it later, courtesy a spot kick.

The Malabarians had several close chances towards the end of the match but failed to convert them.

Army Red still lead Group D with four points.

PTI Kalyani, West Bengal Gokulam Kerala FC Durand Cup Indian football Sports
