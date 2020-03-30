March 30, 2020
Poshan
Don't Confuse F1 With Karting: Karim Benzema Shoots Down Oliver Giroud Comparisons

Karim Benzema does not see himself on the same level as fellow Frenchman Olivier Giroud.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2020
Karim Benzema has not played for France since October 2015 – head coach Didier Deschamps refusing to call up the Madrid star, instead turning to Chelsea's Oliver Giroud.
2020-03-30T10:11:12+0530

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema said "don't confuse Formula One with karting" as the exiled French striker dismissed comparisons to countryman Olivier Giroud.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Benzema has not played for France since October 2015 – head coach Didier Deschamps refusing to call up the Madrid star, instead turning to Chelsea's Giroud.

Asked about the comparisons with Giroud, Benzema used a motorsport analogy to shoot down the question via social media.

"Don't confuse Formula One with karting, I'm Formula One," the 31-year-old said on Instagram Live.

Benzema has scored 27 goals in 81 international appearances for France, while Giroud is third on the all-time list with 39 from 97 matches.

Prior to coronavirus postponing the likes of LaLiga, the Premier League and Euro 2020, Benzema had scored 19 goals across all competitions for Zinedine Zidane's Madrid in 2019-20.

(Courtesy: Omnisport)

