Doctors Start Process To Bring Ex-F1 Driver Alex Zanardi Out Of Coma

Doctors treating Alex Zanardi have initiated the process that will bring the ex-Formula One driver out of his medically induced coma.

The Italian suffered serious injuries in an accident when his handbike collided with a large vehicle on June 19.

Zanardi, 53, was airlifted to a hospital in Siena and subsequently placed into a coma.

The hospital on Thursday released a statement offering an update on the condition of the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic gold medallist, who had both of his legs amputated above the knee following a motorsport accident in 2001.

"With reference to the clinical conditions of Alex Zanardi, hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit of the Aou Senese, the health management, in agreement with the family of the sample, informs that the progressive reduction of sedo-analgesia has been started," the statement read.

"Following the reduction of sedation, it will take a few days for further evaluations on the patient by the multidisciplinary team that takes care of the athlete, to allow any continuation of his therapeutic and rehabilitative path."

The prognosis for Zanardi, who has undergone several surgeries, remains confidential.