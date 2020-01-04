Derbi Barceloni: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Arthur, Ousmane Dembele All Out Of Barcelona Squad For Espanyol Trip

Barcelona will be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Arthur and Ousmane Dembele for Saturday's La Liga derby with Espanyol. (More Football News)
All three players have been left out of the 18-man squad for the clash with Abelardo's side.
Head coach Ernesto Valverde confirmed earlier on Friday that goalkeeper Ter Stegen would be unavailable due to a knee tendon injury that also makes him a doubt for the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia.
Midfielder Arthur is expected to be out for three weeks with a groin problem, while forward Dembele has not yet recovered from his latest thigh muscle injury.
There is also no room in the squad for defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been linked with moves to Milan and Everton this month.
The good news for Barca is that Ansu Fati has been given the all-clear to travel, while Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal - who only trained for the first time since the holidays on Thursday - are included.
Barca head into 2020 with a two-point lead at the top of La Liga.
The for the Barcelona Derby!! pic.twitter.com/zezcfQlwwD— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 3, 2020
