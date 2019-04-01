Manu Sawhney Takes Over As International Cricket Council CEO, David Richardson To Remain Till July

Manu Sawhney, originally from New Delhi, on Monday took over as CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He has been working alongside the outgoing CEO David Richardson for the last six weeks to ensure a smooth transition for the organisation. Richardson will remain with the ICC until July, as originally planned, to oversee the delivery of the ICC men’s 50-over World Cup in England from May-July.

“I am absolutely delighted to be taking over the reins from David, who has steered the sport so capably over the last seven years. I am pleased to say he will continue to lead the delivery of the ICC World Cup and there is no better person to ensure the event is the greatest celebration of cricket ever,” Sawhney said.

“I am excited by the opportunities ahead and I am looking forward to working in partnership with our members [countries], partners and staff to ambitiously accelerate the global growth of the game. Technology, engagement, women’s cricket and driving greater value are key focus areas for us as we consider how we can innovate to transform the sport’s long-term future and create a vibrant and sustainable sport globally,” said the mechanical engineer and a former student of Birla Institute of Technology and Science and Delhi Public School (RK Puram).

Sawhney is also a former Director (non-executive) of Manchester United Limited. Earlier, he had held several posts with ESPN-STAR Sports. He held the posts of Managing Director; Executive Vice-President (Programming, Marketing & Network Presentation); and Senior Vice President (Programming & Event Management Group).

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am pleased with what we have achieved in recent times particularly in creating a greater context for all formats of the game,” said Richardson. “The ICC World Cup is the perfect point at which to move on and I am privileged to be able to lead the delivery of this event and I know it will do our sport proud. I’d like to wish Manu and the team all the very best of luck for the future.”