David de Gea has committed his future to Manchester United by signing a new deal until June 2023, the Premier League side have confirmed.

De Gea, 28, was set to be out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 season but has instead signed to stay at United for at least another four years.

The Spain international, who helped United win the Premier League in his second season at the club in 2012-13, had previously been linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A champions Juventus.

But any doubt over his future has been cleared up and De Gea could take his Old Trafford stay to 13 years if the option to extend his new deal by a further year to 2024 is exercised.

"It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour," De Gea told United's official website.

"Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.

"As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here.

"I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club's tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

"I am committed to continuing repaying the fans for all of the care that they've shown me during the good times and the bad."

Reports suggest De Gea's new deal is worth £375,000 per week and makes him the world's highest-paid goalkeeper.

The shot-stopper, who is now in fierce competition with Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga to start for Spain, almost left United for Madrid in 2015, but paperwork was not submitted in time.

De Gea claimed the Premier League Golden Glove in 2017-18 and has widely been regarded as one of the world's best at his position, although he is coming off a disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

His new contract is a major boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United, who have endured a mixed opening to the campaign, with the Red Devils taking eight points from five matches.

During De Gea's time at United, he has also lifted the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he will be vital in their quest to return the glory days to Old Trafford.

"I am delighted that David has committed his long-term future to the club," he said. "Over recent years, David has proved himself to be the best in the world and a vital part of our plans as we look to take Manchester United back to where it belongs.

"David is a fantastic person and his outstanding quality provides the perfect base to our defence.

"Over his time here, David has really understood the values of playing for Manchester United and now represents everything you want in a goalkeeper."