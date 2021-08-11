August 11, 2021
Tennis: Daniil Medvedev Advances In Toronto; Bianca Andreescu Wins In Montreal

Medvedev defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, to move into the third round of the National Bank Open

Associated Press (AP) 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:30 am
Daniil Medvedev has moved into the third round of the National Bank Open in Toronto.
File Photo
Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open, defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain. (More Sports News)

Medvedev, ranked No. 2, lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals of the Toronto event in 2019, the last year it was played. Nadal withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday with a foot injury.

On the women’s side in Montreal, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, the No. 2 seed, beat qualifier Harriet Dart 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted just over two hours.

The 21-year-old Andreescu, who won the U.S. Open in 2019, was playing her first match since a first-round exit at Wimbledon in late June.

Also in Montreal, Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova, while Johanna Konta — returning from a tough bout with COVID-19 — defeated Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set.

Also Tuesday, 30th-ranked John Isner won his opening-round match 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Other winners Tuesday were Kei Nishikori, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Dusan Lajovic and Karen Khachanov. (AP) 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Associated Press (AP) Daniil Medvedev Tennis ATP Sports Sports

