Dale Steyn Replaces Injured Nathan Coulter-Nile In RCB Squad

Regarded as one of the greatest bowlers, Dale Steyn is poised to join beleaguer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the remainder of their IPL 2019 campaign.

The South African fast bowler is replacing injured Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, who failed to turn up for the Bangalore based franchise due to a stiff back. Coulter-Nile missed the first two weeks of IPL as he was representing Australia in the series against Pakistan at UAE.

He was then supposed to join Virat and Co. on April 13, but his back injury kept him out.

Steyn,35, went sold in the previous two IPL auctions and last played in the competition in 2016 when he represented Gujarat Lions.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Steyn will replace Coulter-Nile, who is recovering from a back injury.

RCB, who are yet to win a game this season and have lost six in a row, will be hoping Steyn fires from the word go. He also played for RCB between 2008 and 2010, taking 27 wickets.

RCB who are still searching for their first win will probably look to rope in Steyn in the playing XI when they take on Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

(With PTI Inputs)