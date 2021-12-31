Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Manchester United Beat Burnley 3-1 In Premier League

With 14 goals in all competitions this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a strong start to his 2nd spell at Manchester United and he was paired up front against Burnley with Edinson Cavani — a strike partnership with a combined age of 70.

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Manchester United Beat Burnley 3-1 In Premier League
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, celebrates after scoring a goal against Burnley during their Premier League match at Old Trafford on December 30, 2021. | AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Manchester United Beat Burnley 3-1 In Premier League
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T10:11:29+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 10:11 am

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a fourth goal in his last five Premier League games to help Manchester United beat Burnley 3-1 for its biggest win under recently hired manager Ralf Rangnick. (More Football News)

Ronaldo grabbed the third of United's first-half goals, tapping into an empty net in the 35th minute after Scott McTominay's long-range shot was tipped onto the post by Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

With 14 goals in all competitions this season, the Portugal forward has made a strong start to his second spell at United and he was paired up front against Burnley with Edinson Cavani — a strike partnership with a combined age of 70.

United had far too much going forward for the visitors, who were playing their first game since Dec. 12 after seeing fixtures against Watford, Aston Villa and Everton get postponed since then because of COVID-19 outbreaks in opponents' squads.

McTominay, with a curling shot from the edge of the area, and an own-goal by Ben Mee — off his outstretched foot as he attempted to block Jadon Sancho's shot — had set United on course for victory as Rangnick's team bounced back from a disappointing display in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

In perhaps a signal of his displeasure about the Newcastle game, Rangnick made six changes including three in defense. One of them was Eric Bailly, who went off injured midway through the second half in a potential blow to Ivory Coast ahead of the African Cup of Nations.

Aaron Lennon capped an entertaining first half by finding the net with a shot into the far corner to reduce the deficit in the 38th with his first goal since September 2018.

By then, United had done enough to secure a third win in four league games under Rangnick and climb above Tottenham into sixth place.

McTominay said he felt United's first-half performance was the best the team had played since Rangnick arrived.

“We are learning and adapting,” the Scotland midfielder said.

"The game against Newcastle was difficult and we had to bounce back from that.

“The manager said we set the record for the most amount of turnovers in the league. We had to keep the ball better.”

United is 19 points behind leader Manchester City, having played two games fewer.

Burnley stayed in the relegation zone in third-from-last place but has played fewer games — 16 — than all the teams around Burnley fighting against the drop.

“We haven't played for three weeks and there was a bit of rustiness there," Lennon said.

“We will dust ourselves down and go again."

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ralf Rangnick Cristiano Ronaldo Football English Premier League (EPL) Manchester United Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City Defender, Injured In Assault By Four People

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City Defender, Injured In Assault By Four People

Quinton De Kock, Announces Shock Retirement From Test Cricket, Available For ODIs, T20s

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Beat Chennaiyin FC In Thriller To End Winless Streak

Rupa Gurunath, Daughter Of N Srinivasan, Resigns As Tamil Nadu Cricket Association President

Yearender 2021: Virat Kohli vs BCCI, Sushil Kumar's Shame, Mary Kom's First Of Fury – 5 Unwanted Controversies

Live Streaming Of U-19 Asia Cup Final: Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Final Live

2021 Will Go Down As One Of The Greatest Years In Indian Cricket: KL Rahul

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Legends, Fans React As India Register Historic Centurion Win

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Bowlers After India's Historic Win In Centurion Test

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Bowlers After India's Historic Win In Centurion Test

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: India Thrash Bangladesh By 103 Runs, Meet Sri Lanka In Final

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: India Thrash Bangladesh By 103 Runs, Meet Sri Lanka In Final

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India's Fourth Win In South Africa And Virat Kohli Record - Stats Highlights

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India's Fourth Win In South Africa And Virat Kohli Record - Stats Highlights

COVID Hits Barcelona Hard; Philippe Coutinho Joins Nine Other Players In Isolation

COVID Hits Barcelona Hard; Philippe Coutinho Joins Nine Other Players In Isolation

Read More from Outlook

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / When the WHO says that vaccine and natural antibodies provide the same level of protection, why is it recommending aggressive vaccination?

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve: Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve: Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement