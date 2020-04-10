Crisis In FC Barcelona: Six Board Members Resign, Question Management

Six FC Barcelona board members have stepped down and told President Josep Maria Bartomeu they are not pleased at how the club is being managed. (More Football News)

According to a BBC report, the six board members expressed their concern over the financial implications in a joint letter amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We have arrived at this point because we cannot reverse the way the club is managed in the face of important challenges in the future, especially in the post-pandemic era," the six said in their letter as quoted by BBC.

"We also want to show our displeasure over the unfortunate episode about the social media accounts, known as 'Barcagate', which we learned about through the press.

"As our last act of service to the club, we recommend that elections are called as soon as circumstances permit so that the club can be managed in the best way possible and deal with the important challenges of the immediate future."

In response to the resignations, Barca said they have come about "due to a reorganisation of the board put forward by Bartomeu and which will be completed in the next few days".

The Spanish football club, in a statement, added that the reorganisation was being planned to push through "the necessary measures to prepare for the club's future, overcoming the consequences of the public health crisis which is currently upon us and to bring to a conclusion the management programme".