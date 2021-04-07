Cricketers Defend Chennai Super Kings' Moeen Ali After Author Taslima Nasreen’s Distasteful Tweet

April 07, 2021
Nasreen, who is living in India in asylum, tweeted that had Ali not been playing cricket he would have joined ISIS

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2021
Moeen Ali is all set to represent Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 starting this Friday.
Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen distasteful tweet hasn’t gone done well with the cricketing world with many, including Moeen Ali’s teammates, jumping in to defend the Chennai Super Kings All-rounder. (More Cricket News)

Nasreen had tweeted that had Ali not been playing cricket he would have joined ISIS

The author deleted the tweet later. Nasreen wrote

“If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS.”

Later she tried to explain her tweet  and wrote

“Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists.”

But by then the twitter and cricketers had started bashing Nasreen on social media with many asking twitter to suspend her account.

Jofra Archer was critical of the post and wrote

“Are you Okay? I don’t think you’re Okay.”

The 33-year-old all-rounder Ali will play for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting this Friday.

Ben Duckett also came out in support of the England all-rounder.

