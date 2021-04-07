Cricketers Defend Chennai Super Kings' Moeen Ali After Author Taslima Nasreen’s Distasteful Tweet

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen distasteful tweet hasn’t gone done well with the cricketing world with many, including Moeen Ali’s teammates, jumping in to defend the Chennai Super Kings All-rounder. (More Cricket News)

Nasreen had tweeted that had Ali not been playing cricket he would have joined ISIS

The author deleted the tweet later. Nasreen wrote

“If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS.”

Later she tried to explain her tweet and wrote

“Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists.”

Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 6, 2021

But by then the twitter and cricketers had started bashing Nasreen on social media with many asking twitter to suspend her account.

Jofra Archer was critical of the post and wrote

“Are you Okay? I don’t think you’re Okay.”

Are you okay ? I don’t think you’re okay https://t.co/rmiFHhDXiO — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021

Sarcastic ? No one is laughing , not even yourself , the least you can do is delete the tweet https://t.co/Dl7lWdvSd4 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021

— Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) April 6, 2021

The 33-year-old all-rounder Ali will play for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting this Friday.

Ben Duckett also came out in support of the England all-rounder.

This is the problem with this app. People being able to say stuff like this. Disgusting. Things need to change, please report this account! https://t.co/uveSFqbna0 — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) April 6, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine