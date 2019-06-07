﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup: Angry Indian Fans Take On ICC, Urge MS Dhoni Not To Remove Army Insignia From His Wicket-Keeping Gloves

Cricket World Cup: Angry Indian Fans Take On ICC, Urge MS Dhoni Not To Remove Army Insignia From His Wicket-Keeping Gloves

Dhoni, who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, wore gloves with 'Balidan Badge' during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday

Outlook Web Bureau 07 June 2019
Cricket World Cup: Angry Indian Fans Take On ICC, Urge MS Dhoni Not To Remove Army Insignia From His Wicket-Keeping Gloves
MS Dhoni could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation.
AP Photo
Cricket World Cup: Angry Indian Fans Take On ICC, Urge MS Dhoni Not To Remove Army Insignia From His Wicket-Keeping Gloves
outlookindia.com
2019-06-07T02:07:56+0530

Hours after the International Cricket Council (ICC) requested the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) to have the Army insignia removed from MS Dhoni's wicket-keeping gloves, Indian fans take on the sport's world governing body, lending their ultimate support to the "captain of captain".

Dhoni, who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, wore gloves with 'Balidan Badge' during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday.

Also Watch: Lt Col MS Dhoni Presents Army Caps To Indian Teammates

It earned him massive praise from Indian fans, but the ICC have taken exception to it saying it is against its regulations. And the former India captain could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation.

India's next match is against Australia on Sunday.

Not happy with the ICC's directive, Indian fans took social media sites to make their case, with many of them explaining why Dhoni should be allowed to honour and express love for the Indian Army.

Here are some Twitter posts:

Dhoni's love for the Indian Army is well known. During third ODI of India's home series against Australia before the World Cup, Team India members wore special Army caps a mark of respect for the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack.

It's reported that the idea for this tribute was floated by Dhoni himself. He also handed the caps to his teammates. Then, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) objected to it and requested the ICC to take action against India for "politicising" the sport.

But it turned out that the BCCI had sought prior permission from the ICC to allow players to wear the specially designed caps "as part of a fundrising drive and in memory of the fallen soldiers who have died".

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Indian Cricket Team Indian Army ICC World Cup Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : French Open 2019: Ruthless Novak Djokovic Sets Up Roland Garros Sem-Final Date With Dominic Thiem
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters