﻿
WATCH: Lt Col MS Dhoni Presents Army Caps To Indian Teammates

Indian players are donating their match fees of the game to the National Defence Fund

08 March 2019
AP Photo
2019-03-08T13:59:41+0530
Indian cricket players wore specially designed Army caps as a tribute to the Armed forces during the third ODI match against Australia at Ranchi on Friday.

Before the toss, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni presented his Indian teammates with the cap. The 37-year-old is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.

During the toss, captain Virat Kohli said that they are donating "match fees of this game to the Nation's Defence Fund" and also urged all the Indians to "donate and stick to the families" of the Armed Forces.

Earlier, Indian players saluted the Indian Air Force after it bombed the terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan, in response to the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

For the first time, Kohli won the toss in the series and he opted to bowl first. India were unchanged, while Aussies made one, bringing Jhye Richardson in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

India led the five-match series 2-0.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Virat Kohli Ranchi Pulwama terror attack India vs Australia Cricket

