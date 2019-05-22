Cricket World Cup 2019: 41 Records You Need To Know From Cricket's Biggest Tournament

The 12th edition of Cricket World Cup will be held from May 30 to April 14 in England and Wales.

Ten teams, including defending champions Australia, are competing in the tournament. Other teams are hosts England, former champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies, former semi-finalists New Zealand and South Africa and the so-called minnows -- Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2019, here a look at 41 most important records: