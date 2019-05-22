Cricket World Cup 2019: 41 Records You Need To Know From Cricket's Biggest Tournament

Also Read
The 12th edition of Cricket World Cup will be held from May 30 to April 14 in England and Wales.
Ten teams, including defending champions Australia, are competing in the tournament. Other teams are hosts England, former champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies, former semi-finalists New Zealand and South Africa and the so-called minnows -- Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2019, here a look at 41 most important records:
- Most titles: Australia have won the Cricket World Cup five times, a record, including three consecutive wins between 1999-2007.
- Most wins: 62 - Australia have an unrivalled 75 per cent wins (62 wins from 84 matches) from 1975 to 2015 in Cricket World Cup. They lost 20, tied one and one match ended in no result.
- Most losses: 42 - Zimbabwe have managed to win only 11 of 57 matches (from 1983 to 2015). They have tied one and there were three no results too.
- Most appearances: 46 by Ricky Ponting (Australia) from 1996 to 2011.
- Most appearances as captain: 29 by Ricky (Australia) Ponting from 2003 to 2011.
- Most runs: 2278 by Sachin Tendulkar (India), at an average of 56.95.
- Most runs in a World Cup: 673 in 11 matches by Sachin Tendulkar (India) in 2003.
- Most hundreds: 6 by Sachin Tendulkar (India).
- Most fifties: 21 by Sachin Tendulkar (India).
- Most wickets: 71 in 39 games from 1996 to 2007 by Aussie great Glenn McGrath. He himself is a three-time World Cup winner.
- Most wickets in a World Cup: 26 wickets in 11 matches by Glenn McGrath (Australi) in 2007.
- Most five-wicket hauls: 2 in two matches for Gary Gilmour (Australia) in 1975. Vasbert Drakes (West Indies), Ashantha de Mel (Sri Lanka), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Glenn McGrath (Australia) also have two five-wicket hauls each.
- Most wickets in a single World Cup: 26 by Glenn McGrath (Australia) in 2007.
- Most wickets in consecutive balls: 4 by Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) against South Africa in 2007.
- Most catches by a fielder: 28 by Ricky Ponting (Australia) in 46 matches, from 1996 to 2011.
- Most catches in a match: 4 by Mohammed Kaif (India) against Sri Lanka in 2003, Soumya Sarkar against Scotland in 2015 and Umar Akmal against Ireland in 2015.
- Most stumpings: 13 by Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) in 36 innings from 2003 to 2015. He is the only wicketkeeper to have effected stumpings in double-digit numbers.
- Most dismissals: 54 (41 catches and 13 stumpings) by Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) in 37 matches from 2003 to 2015.
- Most dismissals in a match: 6 (all catches) by Adam Gilchrist (Australia) in 2003 and Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan) in 2015.
- Most ducks: 5 by Nathan Astle (New Zealand) out of 22, and Ijaz Ahmed (Pakistan) out of 26.
- Most extras: 59 (5 byes, 6 leg byes, 33 wides, 15 no balls) by Scotland against Pakistan in 1999.
- Most sixes: 37 by AB de Villiers (South Africa) and Chris Gayle (West Indies). Most of Gayle's sixes were hit in the last edition, including 16 in one match against Zimbabwe.
- Most sixes in an innings: 16 by Chris Gayle (West Indies).
- Most runs conceded in a match: 105 runs from 12 overs by Martin Snedden (New Zealand) against England in 1983. Two other bowlers -- Jason Holder (West Indies) against South Africa, 104 runs and Dawlat Zadran (Afghanistan) against Australia, 101 runs -- have also leaked more than hundred runs in a match -- both in 2015.
- Highest successful chase: 329/7 by Ireland against England in 2011. Kevin O'Brien hit the fastest century in Cricket World Cup history as Ireland pulled off an astonishing victory over England in Bangalore.
- Highest total: 417/6 by Australia against Afghanistan in 2015. Glenn Maxwell smashed 88 from 45 balls in the match.
- Highest match aggregate: 688/18 by Australia (376/9) and Sri Lanka (312/9) in 2015
- Highest score: 237 not out by Martin Guptill against the West Indies in 2015.
- Biggest partnership: 372 for the second wicket by West Indies' Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels against Zimbabwe in 2015.
- Biggest margin of victory: Runs -- 275 by Australia against Afghanistan in 2011. Balls remaining -- 277 by England against Canada in 1979. By wickets - Seven teams have recorded 10-wicket wins.
- Lowest margin of victory: By runs - 1 (twice) by Australia against India in 1987 and 1992. By wicket - 1 wicket in the last ball by Pakistan against West Indies in 1987. There were other five 1-wicket wins too. By balls remaining - On the last ball by Pakistan against West Indies in 1987. Then, there were four tied matches too.
- Tied matches: Australia vs South Africa in 1999, South Africa vs Sri Lanka in 2003, Ireland vs Zimbabwe in 2007, India vs England in 2011.
- Lowest match aggregate: 73/11 by Canada (36 all out) and Sri Lanka (37/1) in 2003.
- Best figures: 7/15 in seven overs by Glenn McGrath vs Namibia in 2003.
- Lowest total: 36 by Canada against Sri Lanka in 2003.
- Longest winning streak: 27 by Australia from 1999 to 2011 in a 34-match unbeaten run.
- Longest losing streak: 18 by Zimbabwe from 1983 to 1992.
- Fastest fifty: 18 balls by Brendon McCullum against England in 2015.
- Fastest hundred: 50 balls by Kevin O'Brien against England in 2011.
- Fastest 150: 64 balls by AB de Villiers against West Indies in 2015.
- Fastest double hundred: 138 balls by Chris Gayle against Zimbabwe in 2015.
