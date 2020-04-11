New Zealand fast bowler Michell McClenaghan had a suggestion to give to Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir when the latter wondered what he should be doing on Twitter.

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers have got an unexpected and prolonged break from their relentless travel schedule. They have hence taken to social media to interact with fans and each other.

McClenaghan posted a photo of himself dressed up as a hot dog in reply to Amir's post. "Become a hotdog," he said in the tweet. The two players played for the Karachi Kings in this season of the Pakistan Super League before it was called off.

McClenaghan was one of many foreign players who started leaving Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic much before the PSL was suspended. The exodus of foreign players initially led to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deciding to shorten the knockout stages of the tournament before deciding to defer it altogether.

The 33-year-old was also scheduled to play in the Indian Premier League on March 29 for defending champions Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, the IPL was eventually postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus and the ongoing three-week lockdown in India and the increasing cases of coronavirus cases has led to a doubt over the start of the season.