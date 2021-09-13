Live Streaming Of CPL 2021, 1st Semi-final: Where To See Live Action

Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings meet in the first semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 on Tuesday (September 14) at Warner Park, Basseterre. This is a replay of last season's final. (More Cricket News)

Skipper Kieron Pollard played a captain's knock in the final league game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to help the defending champions to a four-wicket win and top the table with 12 points (six wins and four defeats).

Saint Lucia Kings finished the league stage fourth with five wins and five defeats. in their final league match, the Faf du Plessis-led outfit lost to Barbados Royals by wickets.

Head-to-head

Trinbago Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record 14-2 in 18 previous meetings with two no results.

This season, Kings defeated Knight Riders by five runs to register their first win. But lost the return leg by 27 runs.

In the 2020 final, Kings, then known as St Lucia Zouks failed to defend 154 as Lendl Simmons played an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls.

Match and telecast details

Match: Caribbean Premier League T20, 1st semi-final between Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings

Date: September 14 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/10:00 AM Local

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

TV Channels: Star Sports 1/1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Australia - Fox Sports; Caribbean - SportsMax TV; New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ; UK - BT Sport; USA - Willow TV.

Playing XIs in the last match

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (c), Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan.

Saint Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Keemo Paul, Jeavor Royal, Mark Deyal.

Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (c), Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julien, Ali Khan.

Saint Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Matthew Wade, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glenn, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Kadeem Alleyne.