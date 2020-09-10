CPL 2020 Final: Unbeaten Trinbago Knight Riders Hammer St Lucia Zouks To Win Fourth Title

'Invincibles' Trinbago Knight Riders overwhelmed first-time finalists St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets to claim their fourth Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title at Brain Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

After dismissing Daren Sammy-lead Zouks for 154 in 19.1 overs with skipper Kieron Pollard claiming four wickets, Knight Riders reached the target with 11 balls to spare.

Lendl Simmons (84 off 49) and Darren Bravo 58 (47) stitched an unbeaten 138-run third-wicket stand to take Knight Riders home with some scintillating hitting towards the end of the match.

The duo milked Afghan spinner Zahir Khan for 23 runs in 17th over to end whatever little hope Zouks had.

Earlier, Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ali Khan struck early to remove Rahkeem Cornwall in the second over, but Mark Deyal and Andre Fletcher put together a 67-run stand for the second wicket.

But Fawad Ahmed removed Deyal (29 off 27) in the ninth over, before Pollard broke Zouks' backbone. The skipper claimed the wickets of Fletcher (39 off 27), Roston Chase (22 off 14) and Najibullah Zadran (24 off 18).

Zouks skipper Sammy failed to make an impression, scoring run-a-ball eight with the help of a six.

Ali Khan and Fawad Ahmed took a brace each as Knight Riders restricted Zouks par-total.

Knight Riders, playing without flambouyant Sunil Narine, started the chase in a nervy fashion, losing Tion Webster and Tim Seifert in successive overs. At 19/2 in 3.3, Bravo joined Simmons and they did the job.

This was their 12th win of the season and have rightfully claimed the invincibles tag.

Player of the final: Lendl Simmons

Player of the series: Kieron Pollard

Playing XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan.

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine