I-League In Kolkata Hit By COVID-19, At Least 11 Players, Officials Down With Coronavirus

I-League 2021-22 is likely to be suspended after several players and officials have tested positive for coronavirus in Kolkata. (More Football News)

The I-League organising committee tweeted on Wednesday confirming the positive cases. According to sources, at least 11 persons associated with various teams have contracted the virus, but no official details have been released yet.

“There have some positive cases reported among certain #HeroILeague teams. The League is keeping a close tab on it and have already spoken to the clubs. In addition, an emergency meeting of the League Committee has also been summoned in the afternoon. Further details soon,” tweeted I-League.

A senior official of the All India Football Federation confirmed the positive COVID-19 cases. It is learnt that the 11 have been hit and isolated. These include five players and three officials of Real Kashmir football team.

The teams are in a bio-bubble in four different Kolkata hotels. Yet an official each of Aizawl FC, Mohammedan Sporting and Srinidhi have contated the coronavirus.

The I-League organising committee is meeting at 4 PM on Wednesday to take stock of things. "Yes, we will have to suspend the tournament but we haven't decided the duration," a senior official told Outlook.

COVID and its new variant Omicron has been causing havoc across the world and several sports events have been hit. Last season, I-League staged a virus-free championship.