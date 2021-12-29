Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

I-League In Kolkata Hit By COVID-19, At Least 11 Players, Officials Down With Coronavirus

The I-League, which began in a bio-secure bubble in Kolkata, is likely to be suspended. Last season, the I-League was played without any virus hitch.

I-League In Kolkata Hit By COVID-19, At Least 11 Players, Officials Down With Coronavirus
The I-League 2021-22 began on December 26. | File photo

Trending

I-League In Kolkata Hit By COVID-19, At Least 11 Players, Officials Down With Coronavirus
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T12:48:28+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 12:48 pm

I-League 2021-22 is likely to be suspended after several players and officials have tested positive for coronavirus in Kolkata. (More Football News)

The I-League organising committee tweeted on Wednesday confirming the positive cases. According to sources, at least 11 persons associated with various teams have contracted the virus, but no official details have been released yet. 

“There have some positive cases reported among certain #HeroILeague teams. The League is keeping a close tab on it and have already spoken to the clubs. In addition, an emergency meeting of the League Committee has also been summoned in the afternoon. Further details soon,” tweeted I-League.

A senior official of the All India Football Federation confirmed the positive COVID-19 cases. It is learnt that the 11 have been hit and isolated. These include five players and three officials of Real Kashmir football team. 

The teams are in a bio-bubble in four different Kolkata hotels. Yet an official each of Aizawl FC, Mohammedan Sporting and Srinidhi have contated the coronavirus.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The I-League organising committee is meeting at 4 PM on Wednesday to take stock of things. "Yes, we will have to suspend the tournament but we haven't decided the duration," a senior official told Outlook.

COVID and its new variant Omicron has been causing havoc across the world and several sports events have been hit. Last season, I-League staged a virus-free championship.

Tags

Koushik Paul Kolkata Football I-League Football COVID 19 Real Kashmir Mohammedan Sporting All India Football Federation Indian football Aizawl FC Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Yearender 2021: Big Little Sunil Chhetri Sparks In Quite Year For Indian Football

Yearender 2021: Big Little Sunil Chhetri Sparks In Quite Year For Indian Football

World Rapid Chess Championship 2021: Koneru Humpy Slips To Finish Sixth In Women’s Category

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 4: India (50/2) Eye Big Lead Against South Africa

Australia’s David Warner Hungry To Win 2023 Ashes, Beat India Before Test Cricket Retirement

Ashes: David Warner’s Advices Hapless England To ‘Prepare On Synthos, Practice Against Bounce’

USA Vs IRE: Covid-19 Forces Cancellation Of United States Versus Ireland ODI Cricket Series

SA Vs IND: Lead Of 350-400 Runs Enough For India To Go For Kill In 1st Test, Feels Mohammed Shami

Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Jurgen Klopp’s Men Lose Ground In Title Race

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Snowy Christmas: Northwest Winter Storm Douses Parts Of US In Freezing Arctic Winds

Snowy Christmas: Northwest Winter Storm Douses Parts Of US In Freezing Arctic Winds

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Hits Brace As Hyderabad FC Thrash Odisha FC 6-1

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Hits Brace As Hyderabad FC Thrash Odisha FC 6-1

Yearender 2021: Transforming Fandom, How This Year Has Been Fantastic For Sports NFTs

Yearender 2021: Transforming Fandom, How This Year Has Been Fantastic For Sports NFTs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: Mohammed Shami Puts India In Driver's Seat Against South Africa

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: Mohammed Shami Puts India In Driver's Seat Against South Africa

IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin's Record En Route To 200 Wickets

IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin's Record En Route To 200 Wickets

Read More from Outlook

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Outlook Web Desk / SII's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax and an 'anti-viral' drug Molnupiravir has also been added to the arsenal of drugs against Covid-19 including six vaccines.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Head For Damp New Year Amid Covid-19 Fears: All The New Rules

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Head For Damp New Year Amid Covid-19 Fears: All The New Rules

Outlook Web Desk / Covid-19 restrictions have been put in place in several parts of Delhi NCR as cases surge.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India In Pole Position

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India In Pole Position

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement