COVID-19 Threat: Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan Postponed Indefinitely

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.
Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 9-5.
"The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment," the PCB said in a statement.
The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.
The PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 24.
