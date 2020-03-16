COVID-19 Threat: Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan Postponed Indefinitely

March 16, 2020
Poshan
Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 9-5.

PTI 16 March 2020
The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment.
2020-03-16T12:52:45+0530

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 9-5.

"The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment," the PCB said in a statement.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 24.

Coronavirus: Liverpool Can't Be Handed Premier League Title If Season Isn't Finished – Alan Shearer

