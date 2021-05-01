COVID-19 Positive Boxer Simranjit Kaur to Miss Asian Boxing Championship

Boxer Simranjit Kaur, who recently tested COVID-19 positive, is set to miss the Asian Boxing Championship to be held in Dubai from May 21. (More Sports News)

Simranjit is still in isolation and hasn’t recovered from the virus.

As per reports, as the coronavirus pandemic rages in India, even Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is cagey about sending Indian Olympic qualified boxers to Dubai for the Asian Boxing Championship this month.

So far nine Indian boxers have achieved the quota places for the Tokyo Games scheduled in July. Of the nine, Simranjit Kaur (women 60 kg) and Ashish Kumar (men's 75kg), tested positive for Covid-19 and are recovering.

While officially, BFI has ruled Simranjit out of the Asian meet, Ashish also remains doubtful with decision on his participation to be taken in the coming week.

In March, the Indian squad had competed in international events in Spain and Turkey and many boxers had tested positive.

Recently many boxers in the national camp in Patiala and New Delhi had also tested positive for the dreaded virus.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine