Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

COVID-19 Hits Bengal Cricket Team, Seven Test Positive Ahead Of Ranji Trophy 2022 Opener

Bengal are placed in Ranji Trophy 2022 Group B, along with Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Tripura. Bengal are slated to play their first match against Tripura in Bengaluru from January 13.

COVID-19 Hits Bengal Cricket Team, Seven Test Positive Ahead Of Ranji Trophy 2022 Opener
According to sources, senior batter Anustup Mazumdar (R) is among the six Bengal players to have tested COVID-19 positive. | Twitter (@ishan_ip55)

Trending

COVID-19 Hits Bengal Cricket Team, Seven Test Positive Ahead Of Ranji Trophy 2022 Opener
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T10:14:09+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 10:14 am

Seven members of the Bengal Ranji Trophy team have tested positive for COVID-19, throwing their preparation in disarray, days before they start their campaign in the premier domestic tournament. (More Cricket News)

Placed in Group B, along with Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Tripura, Bengal are slated to kick off their campaign against Tripura in Bengaluru from January 13.

“Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the Cricket Association of Bengal had conducted RTPCR Tests of all Bengal cricketers as a safety measure,” CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement late on Sunday evening.

“The results have come out and it has been found that certain players had tested positive. The CAB is taking all necessary precautions and actions in this regard.”

According to sources, six Bengal players -- Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Geet Puri, Pradipta Pramanik, Surajit Yadav – and assistant coach Sourasish Lahiri were infected with the virus.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

All seven were present during an intra-squad warm-up game at the Jadavpur University second campus ground in Salt Lake on Sunday. “The details of the strain are yet to be ascertained. They are being isolated as per protocols,” the source said.

The development meant their two-day warm-up game against the Prithvi Shaw-led Mumbai from Tuesday at the CCFC stands cancelled. It remains to be seen whether they would take part in the second warm-up fixture.

The CAB has also decided to put on hold all local tournaments that were presently underway and has called for an emergency apex council meeting on Tuesday to review the current COVID-19 situation.

“Till the time the meeting is held, keeping in mind the prevailing pandemic situation and the recent upsurge, the CAB has decided to put on hold all the local tournaments currently underway,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya stated in a joint statement with secretary Snehasish.

“The CAB is also taking immediate steps to vaccinate the registered players who fall in the 15-18 age bracket,” it added. As per the government data released on Sunday, the city has seen a 14-fold rise in daily coronavirus infections in West Bengal within a week.

The state on Sunday recorded 6,153 infections with Kolkata accounting for 3,194 of them. On December 26, the respective figures were 544 and 219. As per the government bulletin, eight people died of coronavirus on Sunday, while nine such patients had perished the previous day.

Tags

PTI Kolkata/Guwahati Cricket Cricket Association Bengal Ranji Trophy (Cricket) COVID 19 Coronavirus Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers In Johannesburg

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers In Johannesburg

French Cup 2021-22: Fraser Hornby's Injury-Time Goal Helps 10-Man Reims Enter Last 16

Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai All-Rounder Shivam Dube, Video Analyst Test Positive For COVID-19

ATP Cup 2022: Robert Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta Shine For Spain Vs Norway

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22: Christian Pulisic Rescues A Point For Blues

SA vs IND: Is Time Running Out For Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara? Why Series Vs South Africa May Be Their Ultimate Test

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Liton Das, Mominul Haque Fifties Power Bangladesh To 401/6 At Day 3 Stumps - Highlights

ISL 2021-22: Adrian Luna Stunner Not Enough As Kerala Blasters Share Spoils With FC Goa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from Sports

Kylian Mbappe's PSG Future: Mauricio Pochettino Hopes French Star Agrees New Deal

Kylian Mbappe's PSG Future: Mauricio Pochettino Hopes French Star Agrees New Deal

Romelu Lukaku Omitted From Chelsea Team For Liverpool Clash After Outburst

Romelu Lukaku Omitted From Chelsea Team For Liverpool Clash After Outburst

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Look To Revive Season, Face Stern Mumbai City Test

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Look To Revive Season, Face Stern Mumbai City Test

SA Vs IND: Mark Boucher On Quinton De Kock's Test Retirement, 'It Came As A Shock'

SA Vs IND: Mark Boucher On Quinton De Kock's Test Retirement, 'It Came As A Shock'

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Arun Vijai Mathavan / Dalits have been forced to handle the dead for centuries. The manner in which they are compelled to handle the bodies in modern, state-run hospitals, have gone unnoticed.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement