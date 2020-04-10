April 10, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coronavirus: Leeds United Great Norman Hunter In Hospital After Positive Test

Coronavirus: Leeds United Great Norman Hunter In Hospital After Positive Test

Norman Hunter, the former Leeds United and England defender, has tested positive for coronavirus and is receiving treatment.

Omnisport 10 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Coronavirus: Leeds United Great Norman Hunter In Hospital After Positive Test
Norman Hunter
Courtesy: Leeds United
Coronavirus: Leeds United Great Norman Hunter In Hospital After Positive Test
outlookindia.com
2020-04-10T18:57:31+0530

Former Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is in hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

The 76-year-old was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus, according to a club statement released on Friday.

"We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19," the statement read.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time.

"Keep battling Norman, we are all with you."

Hunter spent 14 years with Leeds, winning two league titles, an EFL Cup and reaching the European Cup final in 1975, where they lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich.

He then played for Bristol City and Barnsley, where he finished his career in 1982.

Known for his combative style of play, Hunter won 28 caps for England and was part of the World Cup-winning squad of 1966.

He had spells as Barnsley manager from 1980-84 and Rotherham United from 1985-87.

Next Story >>

Class Reverse Swing At 90-Odd mph: Ricky Ponting Reveals The Best Over He Ever Faced - WATCH

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos