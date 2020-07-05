July 05, 2020
Poshan
The number of new COVID cases in West Bengal has surpassed its daily records on Saturday when it touched 743, while the toll also witnessed its peak

PTI 05 July 2020
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) headquarter was on Sunday shut down for seven days after a non-permanent staff of the iconic Eden Gardens ground tested positive for COVID-19.

"Chandan Das, who works in the civil engineering department on a temporary basis, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

"He is at present admitted at Charnock Hospital. Even though he had not come to CAB for a week, on the advice of eminent doctors in the Medical Committee, we have asked all to refrain from visiting the CAB office for the next seven days and during this period, extensive sanitizing will take place keeping all safety protocols in mind.

"Incidentally CAB has not opened formally and has been working sporadically with a skeleton staff essentially to meet certain statutory compliances and for clearing dues to various stakeholders," Dalmiya added.

The number of new COVID cases in the state has surpassed its daily records on Saturday when it touched 743, while the toll also witnessed its peak at 19.

The city had registered a record 242 cases on Saturday, taking the total count to 6,864.

