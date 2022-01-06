Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Copa Del Rey 2021-22: Real Madrid, Barcelona Begin Campaigns With Hard-Fought Victories

Real Madrid defeated Alcoyano 3-1, thanks to two late goals, while Barcelona had to come from behind to get better of third-tier club Linares Deportivo 2-1 in Copa Del Rey 2021-22.

Real Madrid's Isco (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Alcoyano in Copa del Rey 2021-22 on Wednesday. | AP

2022-01-06T09:45:43+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 9:45 am

Real Madrid and Barcelona started their Copa del Rey 2021-22 campaigns with surprisingly hard-fought wins over lower-tier teams on Wednesday, while third-division Atlético Baleares eliminated a second top-flight side by beating Celta Vigo 2-1. (More Football News)

Madrid needed two late goals to beat Alcoyano 3-1, which one year before had eliminated the powerhouse in the same round of 32. Earlier, Barcelona had to come from behind to beat third-tier Linares Deportivo 2-1.

Defender Éder Militão put Madrid ahead in front of 4,800 fans at El Collao Stadium. But the hosts created scoring chances throughout and pulled level in the 66th minute when Dani Vega cut back to avoid both Casemiro and Militão before curling home.

Marco Asensio put Madrid back in charge in the 76th when his shot hit a defender, leaving Alcoyano goalkeeper José Figueras no chance to save. An own goal by Figueras ensured the win two minutes later.

BARCELONA ADVANCE

Barcelona forwards Ousmane Dembelé and Ferran Jutglà scored to complete the team’s comeback against Linares. Dembelé went on at halftime and canceled out Hugo Díaz’s 19th-minute goal for Linares with a strike from outside the area to level in the 63rd.

Jutglà netted the winner six minutes later to save Barcelona from an embarrassing exit from the cup in southern Spain. Dani Alves played his first match since returning to Barcelona. The 38-year-old Brazil right back played for Barcelona from 2008 to 2016, helping it win 23 titles including three Champions League trophies.

“This is a very special day for me, to return to this team, and once again live these moments of the Copa. It was magical,” Alves said.

ANOTHER UPSET

Baleares, which had already stunned Getafe 5-0 in the previous round, got two goals from Manel Martínez to upset Celta. Martínez gave the club from the Mediterranean island of Mallorca the lead in the 17th with a header from a quickly taken corner kick.

Substitute Brais Méndez pulled Celta level in the 67th, only for Martínez to head in a cross for the 76th-minute winner.

OTHER RESULTS

Denis Cheryshev scored in stoppage time to give Valencia a 2-1 win at second-division side Cartagena. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice to give Real Sociedad a 3-2 win at Leganés, while Real Betis beat Valladolid 3-0 and Mallorca rallied to beat Eibar 2-1.

Associated Press (AP) Ousmane Dembele Madrid Football Real Madrid FC Barcelona Copa del Rey Sports
