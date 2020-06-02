Contracted Players Undergo Quarterly Eye Tests: BCCI Official

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday came out with a proposal that players will have to undergo eye tests once cricket resumes in the post-coronavirus era. And it has now come to the fore that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been doing the same with its players for the last three years. (More Cricket News)

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that while it is a good idea on the part of the CAB, the contracted players of the BCCI have been undergoing the same process quarterly for the last three years.

"I think it is a brilliant move on their part because cricket is after all a game of reflexes and hand-eye coordination. In fact, Virat and boys have been undergoing eye tests quarterly for the last three years. It is a part of the drill for contracted players.

"You need to ensure that the eye-sight is your strength in this game and if anyone has a problem, you can always get lenses or glasses to sort it out. At the end of the day you are facing bowlers at 140kph and above and even if you miss sight for a fraction of a second, it can cost you," the official explained.

Bengal coach Arun Lal, the man behind mooting the idea of doing mandatory eye tests for its senior and U-23 teams once camps resume post COVID-19 lockdown, feels eyesight is ninety percent of the game and there is no harm in getting to know whether they are in good shape before the season resumes.

"It's just precautionary. When you have your main players who are 30-plus... its always best to have this done. Cricket is 90 per cent an eye game. You got to make sure that everything is okay," former India batsman Lal told IANS here on Tuesday.

"You take your eyes for granted. And if there is a little weakening on the eyesight, you don't notice it. Sometimes I think maybe I suspect some guys are not being able to sight the ball as they used to. So it's just getting it out of the way. I think it is essential," he added.

Lal, who guided Bengal to its first Ranji Trophy final in 13 years, added that he had been thinking about eye testing for cricketers since last year. Bengal lost to Saurashtra in the Ranji final.

"I have been thinking about it since last year. I thought one eye test should be done for all cricketers before the season just to dispel any doubts in anybody's mind. You just get a re-affirmation that your eyes are perfect. You lose nothing," Lal said.

"Eyesight and reflex are important aspects in cricket that's why Arun Lal suggested that the test and we liked his idea a lot. It should be made mandatory," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya told IANS.

The decision was among many taken during the discussion between the CAB administration and Bengal coaching unit.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought cricketing activities across the world to a standstill and action might as well resume with the Indian Premier League. While there have been talks about the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, India head coach Ravi Shastri recently made it clear that countries should focus on domestic cricket at present.

(With IANS inputs)