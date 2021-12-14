Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Ajay Singh Books 2022 CWG Berth With 81kg Gold

Ajay Singh becomes the third Indian to qualify for the 2022 CWG from the Tashkent event. Earlier, Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (73kg) won gold medals in Commonwealth Championships.

Ajay Singh (C) is flanked by silver medallist Australian Kyle Bruce (L) and Sri Lankan bronze-medal winner Chinthana Vidanage. | SAI Media

2021-12-14T14:12:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 2:12 pm

Ajay Singh clinched India’s third gold of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent by winning the men’s 81kg category. Singh lifted a total of 322kg and also set a national record in snatch (147kg) on Sunday night. (More Sports News)

The second place went to Kyle John Ryan Christopher Park Bruce of Australia with 316kg and Chinthana Geetal Vidanage Vidanage from Sri Lanka had to settle for bronze with a lift of 300kg in total. 

Ajay also became the third Indian weightlifter to directly qualify for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (73kg) have already qualified for the 2022 CWG after winning gold in their respective competitions.

The gold winners in all weight categories from this championship directly qualify for the 2022 Birmingham CWG while the rest can make it to the Games through the rankings.

In the women’s 71kg category on Monday, Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi won a silver and a bronze, respectively, with total lifts of 211kg (90+121) and 209kg (90+119).

Popy Hazarika had also won a silver, in the women's 59kg, with a total lift of 189kg (84+105).

