Club Brugge Vs PSG, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Monday, Sep 13, 2021
PSG's Lionel Messi, left, and Neymar train at Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. | AP Photo/Francois Mori

Both Lionel Messi and Neymar are fit to face Club Brugge in UEFA Champions League. Check match and telecast details of PSG's Group A match.

outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T18:27:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 6:27 pm

After the rigours of FIFA World Cup qualifiers for their respective national teams in South America, football superstar Lionel Messi and Neymar will be available for selection as Paris Saint-Germain resume their quest for the elusive UEFA Champions League title on Thursday with a visit to Belgium. (More Football News)

PSG's Group A clash against Club Brugge will mostly feature both Messi and Neymar for the same side since 2017. The former Barcelona superstars are yet to play together for the French sides. Neymar made way for Messi when the Argentine took his Ligue 1 debut at Reims in August.

Now, according to PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, both Messi and Neymar can take the field together at Jan Breydel Stadium, Sint-Andries in Bruges.

"They came back to Paris on Friday night and trained today. I'm happy because even if they're tired, they don't have any physical problem," Pochettino said after PSG's 4-0 win against Clermont Foot at home on Saturday.

But the star-cast will not limit to Messi and Neymar. In the pair's absence, Kylian Mbappe led PSG's attack as they registered their fifth successive win in Ligue 1. And the French star will be eager to make his presence felt in the continental tournament, once again.

For Philippe Clement and his boys, it will be a Herculean task to contain the French powerhouse. Also, history is against the Belgian side. The last time Club Brugge hosted PSG, they suffered a 0-5 thrashing last season.

In another Group A match, English champions Manchester City host Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. Both the matches start same time.

Head-to-head

This will be their third meeting after last season's group stage meetings. PSG lead 2-0.

Match and telecast details

Match: UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Group A match between Club Brugge and Paris Saint-Germain
Date: September 16 (Thursday), 2021
Time: 12:20 AM IST
Venue: Jan Breydel Stadium, Sint-Andries, Bruges

TV Channels: Sony Ten 3/HD
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig match at Etihad Stdium will be telecast on Sony Ten 1/HD. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Check this space for team news.

