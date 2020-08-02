August 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Ciro Immobile Beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski To Win European Golden Shoe

Ciro Immobile Beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski To Win European Golden Shoe

Lazio were beaten by Napoli but Ciro Immobile's goal at least ensured he earned a share of Serie A history

Omnisport 02 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ciro Immobile Beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski To Win European Golden Shoe
outlookindia.com
2020-08-02T13:11:27+05:30

Ciro Immobile tied Gonzalo Higuain's record for most goals in a Serie A season, while his tally of 36 also means he finishes as the European Golden Shoe winner for 2019-20. (More Football News)

Lazio's prized asset was on target in a 3-1 defeat to Napoli as Simone Inzaghi's side ended their domestic campaign in fourth, with their title challenge falling apart upon Serie A's resumption following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Immobile's return matches that achieved by Higuain in the 2015-16 campaign when the Argentine striker was playing for Napoli.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed his most prolific campaign in front of goal and was all but guaranteed to finish as Serie A's top scorer when Juventus opted to rest Cristiano Ronaldo for their own finale against Roma.

Consequently, Immobile also collected the coveted Golden Shoe award for the highest goalscorer in European football.

Immobile outscored the likes of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (34), Ronaldo (31) and Lionel Messi (25) this season in a campaign where experienced strikers shone, with 33-year-old Jamie Vardy ending as the Premier League's Golden Boot winner with 23.

Next Story >>

Atalanta 0-2 Inter: Evergreen Ashely Young Inspires Win To Secure Runner-up Spot

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Ciro Immobile Gonzalo Higuain Football Serie A Lazio Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos