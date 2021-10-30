Christian Eriksen Banned From Playing For Inter Milan This Ongoing Season

Christian Eriksen will not be permitted to play in Italy this season as a result of the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020, his club Inter Milan said in a statement. (More Football News)

Eriksen had an on-field cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening game of the tournament in June against Finland and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

"The player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season," a statement from Inter said on Thursday.

"Although the current conditions of the player don't meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity."

The Dane later had a cardioverter-defibrillator device (ICD) implanted, but the Italian Football Federation has insisted that he will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD is removed.

An early exit from Inter, therefore, seems likely, and it is unclear whether other countries would allow Eriksen to participate in their respective leagues with the ICD device fitted.