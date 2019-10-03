Poshan
Chess: India's Koneru Humpy Jumps To World No. 3 In Latest FIDE Rankings

Koneru Humpy from Andhra Pradesh made a brilliant comeback after a two-year hiatus to win the FIDE women's Grand Prix tournament held in Skolkovo in Russia recently.

PTI 03 October 2019
Grand Master Humpy accumulated 17 ELO points to rise to the third spot with a global rating of 2,577.
2019-10-03T15:27:51+0530

Indian woman chess player Koneru Humpy has jumped to world number 3 position in the latest rankings released by the world body (FIDE).

The 32-year-old from Andhra Pradesh made a brilliant comeback after a two-year hiatus to win the FIDE women's Grand Prix tournament held in Skolkovo in Russia recently.

Grand Master Humpy accumulated 17 ELO points to rise to the third spot with a global rating of 2,577.

Humpy had taken a break of two years to take care of her newborn daughter Ahana.

Chinese players Hou Yifan (2,659 points) and Ju Wenjun (2,586 points) occupied the first and second spots in the latest ranking.

In the Open section, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand is ranked ninth with 2,765 points, while reigning world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen continued to hold on to the number one spot with 2,876 points.

