Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: Must-Win For KXIP

Chennai Super Kings, already out of IPL 2020, are spoiling the happiness of teams gunning for playoff spots. Having defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in a span of five days, Chennai Super Kings are a team with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Any team with such a mind-set can be a dangerous proposition. Kings XI Punjab will be wary of MS Dhoni's CSK going into their final league match in IPL 2020. With three teams on 12 points from 13 matches, KXIP have to win against CSK to keep their hopes of making the IPL playoffs alive. KXIP are fourth in the standings but everything could change.



PREVIEW

In the first leg match, Gayle was not available to play against CSK. KXIP suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat. Although skipper KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran scored to take KXIP to a challenging 178 for four, Chennai Super Kings rode an 181-run opening wicket between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis to steamroll Kings XI Punjab.



CSK are on a team-building mode. Dhoni has been trying out CSK's bench strength and Ruturaj Gaikwad has emerged a good prospect with two back-to-back Man of the Match Awards. The Maharashtra batsman has been very impressive and his 72 off 53 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders has been much talked about. Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja have also struck form and will test Mohammad Shami-led KXIP's bowling strength that has not always been on the money.



Mayank Agarwal is expected to return from injury for KXIP. Together with skipper KL Rahul, Agarwal has give KXIP good starts. The Kings will need Chris Gayle to come good today. The Jamaican has been in good form and playing against Rajasthan Royals, Gayle missed his 23rd T20 century by one run. Gayle has shown the temperament to play longer knocks and with fellow-West Indian Nicholas Pooran has been the mainstay of the KXIP middle-order.



Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab have gone head-to-head in the IPL on 22 occasions with CSK winning 13 and KXIP nine.

