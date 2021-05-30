Chelsea's Kai Havertz Becomes First Player To Open Champions League Account In A Final Since 2013

Kai Havertz said he "couldn't give a f***" about paying back his hefty price tag after scoring the decisive goal to help Chelsea beat Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday. (More Football News)

Havertz arrived at Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2020-21 season in a deal worth a reported £71million, but the Germany international struggled to make an impact at times during his maiden campaign.

He stole the show at Estadio do Dragao, though, the 21-year-old becoming the first player to score his maiden Champions League goal in the final since Ilkay Gundogan in 2013 with the game's only goal after 42 minutes.

Havertz had made 20 appearances in the competition with the Blues and Leverkusen without scoring prior to the strike in Porto.

In a post-match interview with BT Sport, Havertz was asked if that goal alone had paid back Chelsea's significant outlay on him, and he responded: "To be honest, right now I couldn't give a f***; we won the f****** Champions League!"

Havertz's strike also meant he became the youngest German player to score in a Champions League final since Borussia Dortmund's Lars Ricken in 1997.

"I don't know what to say," he added. "I really don't know what to say. I waited a long time.

"Now I want to thank my family, my parents, my grandmother and my girlfriend. I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here."

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was full of praise for Havertz's all-round display, saying: "He was so calm. Not only that, he runs like crazy! That's why he deserves this."

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea immediately after their last Champions League triumph in 2012 and the Spain international said he was desperate to get his hands on the trophy.

"I came here in 2012 after that Champions League win," he added. "I wanted to repeat that Champions League success. It is amazing. My family are here. It is a special, special day."

The win meant Chelsea became the third English side to win the Champions League on two occasions, after Liverpool (2004-05 and 2018-19) and Manchester United (1998-99 and 2007-08).

They have also now lifted the trophy in six of the seven major European finals in their history, with this their fourth European success in the Roman Abramovich era alone (Champions League in 2020-21 and 2011-12 and the Europa League in 2012-13 and 2018-19).

