Chelsea Vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Frank Lampard's Blues Face Giant Killers In Champions League - How To Watch

Frank Lampard hopes Chelsea's young squad have learned lessons from last season's Champions League campaign ahead of their clash with Sevilla. On their return to Europe's elite club competition in 2019-20, Chelsea finished second to Valencia in the group stage before losing 7-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Bayern Munich in the last 16. (More Football News)

After conceding a last-gasp equaliser in Saturday's 3-3 Premier League draw with Southampton, the Blues open their Champions League campaign at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. With Chelsea winning only two of their first five league games and already having been dumped out of the EFL Cup, Lampard's men could be tested again when they meet Europa League winners Sevilla, but Lampard is relishing the challenge.

Chelsea have won only one of their last nine Champions League games against Spanish opposition, while Sevilla have triumphed in each of their last three European games against English sides – two against Manchester United and another victory over Wolves.

Match details:

What: UEFA Champions League, Group E match between Chelsea and Sevilla

When: October 21 (Wednesday), 12:30 AM IST

Where: Stamford Bridge, London, England

TV Listing: Sony Six/HD in India

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Playing XIs:

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic, Havertz, Mount, Werner.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Abraham, Caballero, Tomori, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Emerson.

Sevilla: Bounou, Jesus Navas, Sergi Gomez, Diego Carlos, Acuna, Rakitic, Fernando, Gudelj, Suso, de Jong, Ocampos.

Subs: Vaclik, Rekik, Jordan, Munir, Rodriguez, En-Nesyri, Escudero, Torres, Vazquez, Carlos Fernandez.

(With Omnisport inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine