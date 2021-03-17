Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

It promises to be a mouth-watering clash. In the round of 16, first leg match Olivier Giroud's stunning overhead kick gave Chelsea a 1-0 advantage. (More Football News)

The match was played in Bucharest due to restrictions affecting travel between England and Spain.

Chelsea dominated the possession, yet needed a moment of individual skill from their experienced forward to eke out a win.

The game will take place at Stamford Bridge on 18 March, 2021 at 1:30 AM IST.

Chelsea are trying to progress past the round of 16 for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, when they lost to Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

The Blues will have to play the second leg without Mount and Jorginho as the picked up suspension-enforcing yellow cards.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Round of 16, second leg

Date: March 18 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, England

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD for Hindi commentary (In Indian sub-continent)

Live Stream: SonyLiv (Indian sub-continent)

Likey XIs:

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Saul, Lodi; Felix, Suarez.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Werner; Havertz

