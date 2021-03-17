Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

March 17, 2021
Corona
Everything you need to know to watch Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Live is right here! Check match and telecast details

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2021
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg match against Atletico Madrid at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-03-17T18:29:25+05:30

It promises to be a mouth-watering clash. In the round of 16, first leg match Olivier Giroud's stunning overhead kick gave Chelsea a 1-0  advantage. (More Football News)

The match was played in Bucharest due to restrictions affecting travel between England and Spain.

Chelsea dominated the possession, yet needed a moment of individual skill from their experienced forward to eke out a win.

The game will take place at Stamford Bridge on 18 March, 2021 at 1:30 AM IST.

Chelsea are trying to progress past the round of 16 for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, when they lost to Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

The Blues will have to play the second leg without Mount and Jorginho as the picked up suspension-enforcing yellow cards.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Round of 16, second leg

Date: March 18 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, England

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD for Hindi commentary (In Indian sub-continent)

Live Stream: SonyLiv (Indian sub-continent)

Likey XIs:

 Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Saul, Lodi; Felix, Suarez.

 Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Werner; Havertz

