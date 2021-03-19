March 19, 2021
Poshan
Champions League Quarter-finals - Focus In Full Draw

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will play a repeat of last year's Champions League final – here is a look at the full draw

Omnisport 19 March 2021
Real Madrid and Liverpool will face each other in a two-legged knockout tie for only the second time
File Photo
2021-03-19T18:11:12+05:30

Title-holders Bayern Munich face a repeat of last season's final against Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 edition. (More Football News)

While the Parisians will be sure to test their title defence, Bayern have won each of their previous four knockout encounters with French opposition in the Champions League, including August's final.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face each other in a two-legged knockout tie for only the second time – the first saw the Reds inflict Los Blancos' biggest-ever aggregate defeat (5-0) in 2008-09.

Similarly, Jurgen Klopp has faced Madrid more often than any other opponent in the Champions League (seven), with only Ottmar Hitzfeld (12) managing against them more often in the competition.

Manchester City are to go up against Borussia Dortmund, having only lost one of their 12 home games against German teams in the Champions League, that solitary defeat coming to Pep Guardiola's Bayern in 2013.

The omens are similarly good for Chelsea, who have won each of their four previous home games against Porto, their best 100 per cent winning ratio at Stamford Bridge against any side across all European competitions.

 

Quarter-final draw:

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Semi-final draw:

Winner of QF 3 v Winner of QF 1

Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF 2

