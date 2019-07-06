California Earthquake Suspends Anticipated Pelicans, Knicks Summer League Game

An earthquake interrupted play as the NBA Summer League began in Las Vegas on .

During the highly anticipated New Orleans Pelicans-New York Knicks matchup, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in Ridgecrest, California – about 140 miles from Las Vegas.

They have stopped the Pelicans-Knicks game due to an earthquake — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 6, 2019

A 6.4 magnitude quake struck California on .

The impact was felt during the game.

The Pelicans were leading 80-74 when play was stopped.

A massive earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale jolted southern California, just a day after a 6.4-magnitude temblor hit the US state, the strongest in 20 years.



According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the quake that hit the state at 8.19 p.m. on was near Ridgercrest, a city located 272 km north of Los Angeles, Xinhua news agency reported.



's quake jolted a remote area in California's Searles Valley. It produced more than 1,400 aftershocks, scientists said.