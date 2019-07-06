﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  California Earthquake Suspends Anticipated Pelicans, Knicks Summer League Game

California Earthquake Suspends Anticipated Pelicans, Knicks Summer League Game

The New Orleans Pelicans' NBA Summer League clash against the New York Knicks was interrupted by an earthquake in California

Omnisport 06 July 2019
California Earthquake Suspends Anticipated Pelicans, Knicks Summer League Game
The Pelicans were leading 80-74 when play was stopped.
Twitter
California Earthquake Suspends Anticipated Pelicans, Knicks Summer League Game
outlookindia.com
2019-07-06T10:19:14+0530

An earthquake interrupted play as the NBA Summer League began in Las Vegas on Friday.

During the highly anticipated New Orleans Pelicans-New York Knicks matchup, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in Ridgecrest, California – about 140 miles from Las Vegas.

A 6.4 magnitude quake struck California on July 4.

The impact was felt during the game.

The Pelicans were leading 80-74 when play was stopped.

A massive earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale jolted southern California, just a day after a 6.4-magnitude temblor hit the US state, the strongest in 20 years.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the quake that hit the state at 8.19 p.m. on Friday was near Ridgercrest, a city located 272 km north of Los Angeles, Xinhua news agency reported. 

Thursday's quake jolted a remote area in California's Searles Valley. It produced more than 1,400 aftershocks, scientists said.

READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Other Sports Basketball Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Goes For A Movie After Quitting As Congress President
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters