Friday, Dec 03, 2021
BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth Loses To Lee Zii Jia, Out Of Tournament

Kidambi Srikanth, the former world no. 1, was no match for Lee Zii Jia, the reigning All England champion, going down 19-21 14-21 in 37 minutes to end his BWF World Tour Finals campaign.

Kidambi Srikanth lost his match against Lee Zii Jia in just 37 minutes. | File Photo

2021-12-03T11:26:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 11:26 am

India's Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals after losing to second-seeded Malaysian Lee Zii Jia in straight games in his third and final group B match in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. (More Badminton News)

The former world no. 1 Indian was no match for Lee, the reigning All England champion, going down 19-21 14-21 in 37 minutes to end his campaign.

It was Srikanth's second loss to the world no. 8 Malaysian, who had defeated the Indian at Hylo Open in straight games.

Srikanth trailed 0-3 at the start but made his way to a slim 9-8 lead at one stage. An alert Lee, however, ensured a two-point advantage at the interval.

A six-point burst helped the Indian to again grab a 17-15 lead but he let it slip as Lee pocketed the opening game.

Srikanth made a good start in the second game, moving to 7-3 advantage but Lee once again turned the tables, jumping to 13-9 and kept his nose ahead to eventually shut the doors on the Indian.

