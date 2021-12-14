Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BWF World Championships 2021: India’s HS Prannoy Survives NG Ka Long Angus Scare

HS Prannoy was the only positive thing that happened for India on Monday at BWF World Championships 2021 as the doubles pairs suffered first-round exits. On Sunday, Kidambi Srikanth eased into the second round.

BWF World Championships 2021: India’s HS Prannoy Survives NG Ka Long Angus Scare
HS Prannoy will face Malaysia's Liew Daren in the men's singles second round of the BWF World Championships 2021. | File photo

Trending

BWF World Championships 2021: India’s HS Prannoy Survives NG Ka Long Angus Scare
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T08:55:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 8:55 am

India’s HS Prannoy fought back from a game down to beat Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus in his men’s singles match but the country’s doubles pairs suffered heavy defeats to make first round exits from the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva on Monday. (More Badminton News)

Having lost the first game, Prannoy came back remarkably to win 13-21, 21-18, 21-19 in a contest that stretched to one hour and 11 minutes.

However, the Indian duo of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan suffered a crushing 8-21, 4-21 loss to Denmark’s Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow in the mixed doubles first-round match lasting barely 21 minutes in all.

Then, in a men’s doubles match, India’s Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost to the Chinese duo of Ou Xuan Yi and Zhang Nan 15-21, 14-21. The winners took just 32 minutes to seal the match in their favour and progress to the next round of the prestigious tournament.

Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar lost their mixed doubles match to Germany’s Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann 20-22, 16-21. MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are due to take on Danish pair Daniel Lundgaard and Mathias Thyrri.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

On Sunday, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Pablo Abian of Spain to begin his campaign on a winning note. The 12th seeded Indian beat the local challenger 21-12, 21-16 in 36 minutes in the first round of the men’s singles event.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, however, lost 16-21, 15-21 to Joel Elpe and Rasmus Kjaer of Denmark in the opening round. The women’s doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh had retired after they lost the first game 12-21 to the Dutch duo of Alyssa Tirtosentono and Imke van der Aar. 

Tags

PTI HS Prannoy Srikanth Kidambi Spain Badminton Badminton World Championships BWF World Championships Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22 Live Streaming, AUS Vs ENG: James Anderson, Stuart Broad Set For Return - Watch Live

Ashes 2021-22 Live Streaming, AUS Vs ENG: James Anderson, Stuart Broad Set For Return - Watch Live

SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India Blank Hapless Sri Lanka 5-0 In Campaign Opener

PAK Vs WI: All-Round Pakistan Thump West Indies By 63 Runs In 1st T20I To Take 1-0 Lead In Series

UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16: Paris Saint-Germain To Face Real Madrid After Re-Draw

ISL 2021-22: Five-Star Hyderabad FC Thrash NorthEast United To Jump Into Second Spot

SA Vs IND: Quinton De Kock To Miss Tests Against India On Paternity Leave

Mahela Jayawardene, Former Captain, Handed Bigger Responsibilities At Sri Lanka Cricket

SA Vs IND Tests: KL Rahul Among Frontrunners To Replace Rohit Sharma As India's Vice-Captain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I: Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan Star As Pakistan Beat West Indies By 63 Runs - Highlights

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I: Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan Star As Pakistan Beat West Indies By 63 Runs - Highlights

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Face Korean Challenge In Campaign Opener In Dhaka

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Face Korean Challenge In Campaign Opener In Dhaka

SA Vs IND: How Will Test Series Vs India Benefit South African Cricket? Lungi Ngidi Explains

SA Vs IND: How Will Test Series Vs India Benefit South African Cricket? Lungi Ngidi Explains

Pakistan Super League 2022: Kamran Akmal Pulls Out After Relegation To Silver Category

Pakistan Super League 2022: Kamran Akmal Pulls Out After Relegation To Silver Category

Read More from Outlook

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effcet saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Outlook Web Bureau / The names of KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have cropped up to be Virat Kohli's deputy in South Africa during the Tests.

UNICEF Urges South Asian Schools To Reopen: Here's Why

UNICEF Urges South Asian Schools To Reopen: Here's Why

Outlook Web Desk / UNICEF has urged South Asian countries to open schools as interruptions in education are said to have dire consequences in these countries. Here's a look at India's digital divide created by online education.

Advertisement