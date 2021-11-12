Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Sees 'Steep' Challenge Against Max Verstappen

Mercedes driver and the seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton trails his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen by 19 points heading into the race, the fourth-to-last event of the 2021 F1 season.

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Sees 'Steep' Challenge Against Max Verstappen
Formula one Mercedes' team driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gives an interview ahead the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 11, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Sees 'Steep' Challenge Against Max Verstappen
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T18:10:01+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 6:10 pm

Lewis Hamilton is running out of time in his quest to win a fifth straight Formula One title, and the Brazilian Grand Prix offers the British driver little hope of catching leader Max Verstappen. (More Sports News)

The seven-time champion from Mercedes trails his Red Bull rival by 19 points heading into Sunday's race, the fourth-to-last event of the season.

“I would imagine it's as steep as it can be,” Hamilton said Thursday about the challenge of catching the Dutchman at Interlagos.

Verstappen won in Brazil two years ago, while last year's race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dutchman also won last weekend in Mexico and Red Bull is only one point behind Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

“Their pace was phenomenal in the last race. They have had a strong car all year. They have had the strongest car actually, you can tell,” Hamilton said.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“Last time here (in Brazil) they were incredibly strong. We are anticipating again that they will be very hard to beat this weekend.”

The traditionally unpredictable weather at the Sao Paulo track could have an effect on the race, though local weather forecasts say the rain is not expected to last into the weekend. Both Hamilton and Verstappen are good in wet conditions, but results can be unpredictable.

Hamilton also said he has had difficulties with his car because of recent changes.

“This year we have had our wings clipped. It has definitely been harder from an operational sense to maximize the car,” Hamilton said.

“We will just try to focus on getting the car in the right window, and that is not easy. It is not an easy car to set up.

“It is really difficult to explain and to go into in terms of details, but it is just harder to optimize.”

The Brazilian GP will be the third event this season with a qualifying sprint race on Saturday. Friday's training session will have the traditional qualifying format to set positions for the sprint race, which will determine Sunday's grid.

The two previous sprint races were held in Silverstone and Monza.

The three days of action at Interlagos will bring 170,000 fans to the track. The state of Sao Paulo only removed restrictions on full capacity at sporting events at the beginning of November.

Brazil has reported more than 610,000 deaths from the coronavirus, but the rate has sharply reduced around the country.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Brazil F1 Formula One Motorsport Mercedes F1 Red Bull Racing Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics: Two Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19 In Test Events

Beijing Winter Olympics: Two Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19 In Test Events

Mohammad Rizwan Becomes First Batter To Score T20 International 1000 Runs In A Calendar Year

English Premier League Clubs Oppose FIFA Bid For Biennial World Cups

IND vs NZ 2021: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead In First Test, No Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant - Full Squad

Babar Azam Vs Virat Kohli - Who Is Better? Matthew Hayden Has His Say On PAK, IND Cricket Stars

Indian Women’s Cricket Team To Tour New Zealand Ahead Of 2022 World Cup – Full Details

New Zealand Cricket To Host Australia For T20 Series In March 2022

Matthew Wade Refuses To Call Hasan Ali’s Dropped Catch ‘Turning Point’ In T20 World Cup Semis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Profit From Sweden’s Loss; Croatia Maul Malta 7-1

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Profit From Sweden’s Loss; Croatia Maul Malta 7-1

AUS Vs PAK: Babar Azam Is Heartbroken, Says Dropping Matthew Wade Cost Pakistan T20 World Cup

AUS Vs PAK: Babar Azam Is Heartbroken, Says Dropping Matthew Wade Cost Pakistan T20 World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Covid-Hit Germany Rout Liechtenstein 9-0

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Covid-Hit Germany Rout Liechtenstein 9-0

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal Take Group Lead After Goalless Stalemate Vs Ireland

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal Take Group Lead After Goalless Stalemate Vs Ireland

Read More from Outlook

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement