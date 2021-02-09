Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Manchester City In Champions League Moved To Budapest

Manchester City's away leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Monchengladbach will be played in Budapest, UEFA has confirmed. (More Football News)

The news comes a day after UEFA made the same decision regarding RB Leipzig's home clash with Liverpool on February 16 due to the travel restrictions on entry to Germany from areas affected by COVID-19 mutations.

German citizens or residents are granted exemptions but there have been no such special arrangements made for professional athletes, meaning City's squad would not be allowed entry to the country.

UEFA regulations do allow for ties to be switched or moved to a neutral venue, and European football's governing body has confirmed the Puskas Arena will host Gladbach and City.

A statement read: "UEFA can confirm that the Champions League round of 16 first-leg match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Manchester City will now take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The date of the match (24 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same.

"UEFA would like to thank Borussia Monchengladbach and Manchester City for their close cooperation and support, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question."

The second leg is scheduled to take place on March 16 in Manchester.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine