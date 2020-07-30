Bff In Sports: Best Friends Forever On And Off The Field, Featuring Your Favourites Superstars - In Pics

It takes team-work to live, even for sports stars. On the field, they look up to each other for a team goal, and off the field, they share with each other their secrets. And what if there is a 'best friend'. Then, it becomes much more than a concept. It helps them shine a little brighter, climb taller and achieve more.

On this Friendship Day, we look at some of the most enduring friendships which best defined the 'best friends forever' -- the Bffs.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

"A good friend knows all your best stories, but a best friend has lived them with you," Annon.

The Barcelona players are possibly the best Bffs in world sport.

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

“Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart," Eleanor Roosevelt.

Indian cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina can give you friendship goals.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

"My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me," Henry Ford.

The tennis greats form possibly the greatest rivalry in any sport, but remain the best of friends.

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki

"There's nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend," Jennifer Aniston.

The tennis stars have stood for each other, and cried together.

Andres Iniesta and Xavi





“What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies," Aristotle

Football has witnessed what happened when El Cerebro and La Computadora worked together. And they remained best of friends.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly





"Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light," Helen Keller

Possibly the greatest opening combo in the history of the game, then they also have some fine social presence.

Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman





"Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they're always there," Christy Evans.

The backbone of Indian cricket is actually made of two best friends.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

“Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.”

The Last Dance almost killed it but. These Chicago Bulls legends taught kids how to play together.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield

"A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked," Bernard Meltzer.

'The Sound and the Fury' can even lead to 'the bite off', but they still act like old friends. Why not go by the face value.