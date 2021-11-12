Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics: Two Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19 In Test Events

The two who tested positive are among 1,500 competitors and staff who have arrived in China since the test events began in early October.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Two Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19 In Test Events
Medical personnel in protective suits watch a test event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on November 10, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

Beijing Winter Olympics: Two Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19 In Test Events
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T18:01:29+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 6:01 pm

Organizers of February's Winter Olympics in Beijing said Friday that two foreign athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 in ongoing test events for the Games. (More Sports News)

They also expressed sympathy for a Polish luge competitor who fractured his leg at the Olympics sliding center this week in a crash that has been blamed on human error.

The two who tested positive are among 1,500 competitors and staff who have come into the country since the test events began in early October, said Huang Chun, the deputy director general of the pandemic prevention office for the Games.

He didn't identify them or their country, but said they had come on a chartered plane for luge training and the World Cup. Neither showed symptoms and both were allowed to train, but they had to stay in a quarantine hotel and eat their meals alone.

China has among the strictest COVID prevention policies in the world. Entry to the country is restricted, and virtually everyone who does must quarantine in a hotel for at least two weeks, even if they are vaccinated and test negative.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The quarantine requirement is being waived for the test events and the Games, but participants must live and compete in isolation from the rest of the population in China. The athletes speak to Beijing-based media over video, not in person.

“Closed loop management not only serves the Games well, but also prevents further spread of the virus," Huang said.

"This is our goal.”

Polish luge competitor Mateusz Sochowicz, who was 20th in last season's World Cup rankings, crashed into a gate that should have been open on Monday at the sliding center in Yanqing, where the downhill ski events will also be held.

“We express our sincere sympathy to the injured athlete," said Zhao Weidong, the director general of the media department for the Games.

“No one wants to see athletes injured.”

Yao Hui, the director of venue management, declined to provide further details on the crash beyond what has been released by the International Luge Federation and the Beijing Organizing Committee.

He said that medical workers were on the scene within three minutes and that an ambulance took Sochowicz to a hospital in 19 minutes despite the mountainous terrain. He was expected to be discharged from the hospital Friday, Yao said.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Beijing China Winter Olympics Other Sports COVID-19 Coronavirus Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Sees 'Steep' Challenge Against Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Sees 'Steep' Challenge Against Max Verstappen

Mohammad Rizwan Becomes First Batter To Score T20 International 1000 Runs In A Calendar Year

English Premier League Clubs Oppose FIFA Bid For Biennial World Cups

IND vs NZ 2021: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead In First Test, No Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant - Full Squad

Babar Azam Vs Virat Kohli - Who Is Better? Matthew Hayden Has His Say On PAK, IND Cricket Stars

Indian Women’s Cricket Team To Tour New Zealand Ahead Of 2022 World Cup – Full Details

New Zealand Cricket To Host Australia For T20 Series In March 2022

Matthew Wade Refuses To Call Hasan Ali’s Dropped Catch ‘Turning Point’ In T20 World Cup Semis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Profit From Sweden’s Loss; Croatia Maul Malta 7-1

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Profit From Sweden’s Loss; Croatia Maul Malta 7-1

AUS Vs PAK: Babar Azam Is Heartbroken, Says Dropping Matthew Wade Cost Pakistan T20 World Cup

AUS Vs PAK: Babar Azam Is Heartbroken, Says Dropping Matthew Wade Cost Pakistan T20 World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Covid-Hit Germany Rout Liechtenstein 9-0

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Covid-Hit Germany Rout Liechtenstein 9-0

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal Take Group Lead After Goalless Stalemate Vs Ireland

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal Take Group Lead After Goalless Stalemate Vs Ireland

Read More from Outlook

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement