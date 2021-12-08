Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Beijing Winter Olympics: Australia Joins US In Diplomatic Boycott Of The Games

Scott Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott Beijing Winter Olympics after the nation's relationship with China had broken down in recent years.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a ball during a visit to a school in Sydney, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Morrison said Wednesday it will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. | Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP

2021-12-08T09:52:36+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 9:52 am

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday Australia will join the US in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. (More Sports News)

Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation's relationship with China had broken down in recent years.

“I'm doing it because it's in Australia's national interest,” Morrison said. “It's the right thing to do.”

He said Australian athletes would still be able to compete.

As well as citing human rights abuses, Morrison said China had been very critical of Australia's efforts to have a strong defense force in the region “particularly in relation, most recently, to our decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.”

He said his government was very happy to talk to China about their differences.

“There's been no obstacle to that occurring on our side, but the Chinese government has consistently not accepted those opportunities for us to meet,” Morrison said.

Rights groups have pushed for a full-blown boycott of the games, accusing China of rights abuses against ethnic minorities. The US and Australian decisions fall short of those calls but come at an exceptionally turbulent time for international relations and have been met with a barrage of criticism from China.

The Australian Olympic Committee said the arrangements for the 40 or so Australian athletes expected to compete at the games would not be impacted by Morrison's announcement.

“Getting the athletes to Beijing safely, competing safely and bringing them home safely remains our greatest challenge,” said Matt Carroll, the committee's chief executive.

“Our Australian athletes have been training and competing with this Olympic dream for four years now and we are doing everything in our power to ensure we can help them succeed,” Carroll said in a statement.

