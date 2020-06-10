BCCI Following 'Wait And Watch' Policy For India's Tour Of Sri Lanka In August

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that they are still following the 'wait and watch policy when it comes to the tour of Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in August. With an eye on the coronavirus pandemic, the board is clear that it will abide by the directions issued by the government as player safety is priority.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that it was too early to comment on the tour considering that it is almost two months away and the situation with regards to the pandemic keeps changing and the government is constantly pushing out fresh directives with an eye on human lives.

"Wait and watch is what we are following for the moment. It is still two months away and like we have said time and again, safety is priority and we will abide by the directives issued by the government. Too early to answer the question whether the tour will happen or not. We have not taken any decision as of now.

"Also, the situation with regards to the pandemic is constantly changing and the government has been on top in an effort to control the pandemic and help normalcy return. So, we will take a call when the time is appropriate," the official said.

According to a report in 'The Island' newspaper in Sri Lanka, BCCI had confirmed to their Sri Lankan counterparts that the postponed series between the countries can go ahead provided the Indian government gives clearance.

The tour is supposed to consist of three ODIs and as many T20Is, previously scheduled for June but had to be postponed due to travel restrictions in both the countries.

Asked whether the series will be played behind closed doors, an official told 'The Island' that this is not what Sr Lanka Cricket wanted. "Ideally, we would want to fill up 30 to 40 percent of the venues. Spectators can maintain the one meter distance and watch games. However, the final call will be made by health officials. We will follow all their instructions," he said.

As per Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief Shammi Silva, the country will also host the Asia Cup with the six-nation tournament being shifted from Pakistan to the Island Nation as India refused to travel to Pakistan. Silva said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is okay with Sri Lanka hosting the event.

"We had a discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and they have already agreed to our hosting this edition due to the present world situation," Shammi Silva was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan media outlet 'Ceylon Today'.

"We had an online ACC meeting and they basically gave us the green light to host the tournament," he added.