BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Writes To Cricket Advisory Committee, Panel Delaying Conflict Of Interest Undertaking

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri has asked the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to give a declaration regarding conflict of interest which will kickstart the hiring procedure for the head coach of the Indian team. Also, the hiring process could get delayed as the panel hasn't yet given the undertaking.

The CAC consists of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. They have been tasked to find India's next head coach.

"Mail has been sent to all three of them to submit their declaration as soon as possible because the last date of applying for the post of the head coach is now over and we have to appoint someone as the coach, that's why the mail has been sent. We expect that they will submit it soon," a BCCI source told ANI.

"As of now, newly formed CAC has not given any undertaking of conflict of interest. So the hiring process of the coach may get delayed. But we are expecting the undertaking soon. All are former cricketers and they are doing something or the other. Some are commentators, coach or running an academy. As of now, there is no alternative. We are expecting the undertaking soon from them," a CoA source told ANI.

Also, it is worth noting that the last date for applications of the head coach was July 30.

(ANI Inputs)