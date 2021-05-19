BCCI Announces Annual Contract List For Women Cricketers - Mithali Raj Remains In Second Grade

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the annual player contracts (October 2020 to September 2021) for the senior women cricketers. The list includes 19 players, as against 22 in the previous cycle (October 2019 to September 2020).

The remuneration, however, remains the same - INR 50 Lakhs for Grade A, INR 30 Lakhs for Grade B and INR 30 Lakhs for Grade C.

The Grade A, featuring three all-format players -- T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and spinner Poonam Yadav, remained unchanged. They were also in the top category last season.

But the Grade B, which had eight players season, now has ten with the promotion of Shafali Verma, Punam Raut and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Ekta Bisht, who was in Grade B, finds herself out of the list. Other notable players who missed out are Veda Krishnamurthy and Anuja Patil.

Grades:

A (3): Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav.

B (10): Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues.

C (6): Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh.

