Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BCCI AGM: India's T20 World Cup Show, NCA Chief Appointment, Selectors' Term Renewal On Agenda

There will also be an election of two new governing council members but it is understood that in the end it could be a unanimous decision.

BCCI AGM: India's T20 World Cup Show, NCA Chief Appointment, Selectors' Term Renewal On Agenda
Sourav Ganguly, in the picture, and Jay Shah as the President and Secretary, respectively, continue as India's representatives at the ICC Meet. | File Photo

Trending

BCCI AGM: India's T20 World Cup Show, NCA Chief Appointment, Selectors' Term Renewal On Agenda
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T09:03:34+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 9:03 am

Indian team's performance in the T20 World Cup where they made a group league exit will be one of the main topics of discussion during the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI, scheduled in Kolkata on December 4. (More Cricket News)

There are 24 points in the agenda -- most of which are common every year -- which also includes financial matters but it will be interesting to see what BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have to say when they apprise the members about the team's performance in the global meet.

Will Virat Kohli's future as captain in ODIs be discussed? There is still no clarity yet. Also the appointment of Rahul Dravid, along with his support staff Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip and Vikram Rathour, and financial modalities will be intimated to general body as per protocol.

BCCI normally gives a national selector four-year term with renewal of contract at the end of first, second and third year. Normally, no selector in recent times has lost job due to incompetence.

The three selectors in the last decade who couldn't complete their terms are Mohinder Amarnath, who had a tiff with then BCCI secretary N Srinivasan with regards to MS Dhoni's captaincy; Rajinder Singh Hans, for performance not being up to the mark; and Roger Binny due to the conflict of interest clause as his son Stuart was in national reckoning back then.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

However, it is understood that the current Chetan Sharma-led committee will get a renewal unless something drastically changes between now and December 4.

With Rahul Dravid taking over the post of Indian team's head coach, the BCCI will need a new head of NCA and it is understood that VVS Laxman is the Board top brass' choice to get the job. It needs to be seen whether Laxman is ready to leave a lucrative commentary career for NCA and whether BCCI is ready to suitably compensate him. Updates will also be provided on the construction work.

There will also be an election of two new governing council members but it is understood that in the end it could be a unanimous decision. Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah as president and secretary continue as India's representatives at the ICC Meet.

Tags

PTI Sourav Ganguly Jay Shah Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid V.V.S. Laxman New Delhi Cricket Sports India national cricket team BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) T20 World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe's Four Goals Fires France To World Cup; Belgium Qualify, Dutch Slip To Draw

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe's Four Goals Fires France To World Cup; Belgium Qualify, Dutch Slip To Draw

Gokulam Kerala Beat FC Bunyodkor To End AFC Women's Club Championship Campaign On A High

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Eerie Similarity En Route To Final Is Simply Startling

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: Australia 'Have The Depth And Quality' To Beat New Zealand, Warns Aaron Finch

Discarded Ahsan Ali Hits Triple Century In Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: Kane Williamson Plays Down The Hype, Says It's 'One-off Match' For New Zealand

ATP Finals: Word No.1 Novak Djokovic Aims To End Six-Year Title Drought in Turin

Khel Ratna Sunil Chhetri Thanks Real 'Superstars'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Arindam Bhattacharya Named East Bengal Captain

ISL 2021-22: Arindam Bhattacharya Named East Bengal Captain

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise On Hattrick Hero Harry Kane After 5-0 Win

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise On Hattrick Hero Harry Kane After 5-0 Win

Brazilian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Investigated For Allegedly 'Touching' Rear Wing Of Lewis Hamilton's Car

Brazilian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Investigated For Allegedly 'Touching' Rear Wing Of Lewis Hamilton's Car

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Roberto Mancini Laments Late Penalty Miss In Switzerland Draw

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Roberto Mancini Laments Late Penalty Miss In Switzerland Draw

Read More from Outlook

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Outlook Team / Children’s Day is a day of good cheer! We received such an overwhelming response to our call for entries. We have showcased some of the paintings from young artists all over India.

Countries Adopt New Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Countries Adopt New Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Associated Press / Before India succeeded in getting the change made, nation after nation talked about the final provisions not going far or fast enough but a compromise was better than nothing.

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know

Jayanta Oinam / Bitter Trans-Tasman rivals, Australia and New Zealand clash in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final. Here's a primer.

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

Advertisement