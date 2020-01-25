BBL: AB De Villiers Smashes Six Sixes As Brisbane Heat Thrash Melbourne Stars - WATCH

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers played a devastating knock to help Brisbane Heat beat Melbourne Stars by 71 runs in their Big Bash League (BBL) match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

De Villiers, considered as one of the greatest stroke makers, hit six sixes and two fours during his 37-ball knock. He scored 71 runs as Heat set a 187-run target for Stars.

Watch ABD's lusty hits here:

Must-watch timeout viewing ðÂÂÂÂº @ABdeVilliers17 showed us earlier why he's one of the best the Big Bash has ever seen. @dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/oi3ywAHp8r — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 25, 2020

In reply, Stars managed just 115 runs as Mitchell Swepson claimed three wickets. James Pattinson and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took a brace each. The Afghan spinner was at his miserly best, conceding only 11 runs from his spell of four overs.

Brief Scores:

Brisbane Heat 186/5 (AB de Villiers 71, Chris Lynn 34, Adam Zampa 3-27) defeated Melbourne Stars 115/10 (Peter Handscomb 27, Nick Larkin 14, Mitchell Swepson 3-31) by 71 runs.