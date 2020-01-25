January 25, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  BBL: AB De Villiers Smashes Six Sixes As Brisbane Heat Thrash Melbourne Stars - WATCH

BBL: AB De Villiers Smashes Six Sixes As Brisbane Heat Thrash Melbourne Stars - WATCH

AB de Villiers, considered as one of the greatest stroke makers, hit six sixes and two fours during his 37-ball knock to help Brisbane Heat beat Melbourne Stars in a Big Bash League match

Outlook Web Bureau 25 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
BBL: AB De Villiers Smashes Six Sixes As Brisbane Heat Thrash Melbourne Stars - WATCH
AB de Villiers
Courtesy: Twitter
BBL: AB De Villiers Smashes Six Sixes As Brisbane Heat Thrash Melbourne Stars - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-01-25T17:48:47+0530

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers played a devastating knock to help Brisbane Heat beat Melbourne Stars by 71 runs in their Big Bash League (BBL) match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

De Villiers, considered as one of the greatest stroke makers, hit six sixes and two fours during his 37-ball knock. He scored 71 runs as Heat set a 187-run target for Stars.

Watch ABD's lusty hits here:

In reply, Stars managed just 115 runs as Mitchell Swepson claimed three wickets. James Pattinson and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took a brace each. The Afghan spinner was at his miserly best, conceding only 11 runs from his spell of four overs.

Brief Scores:

Brisbane Heat 186/5 (AB de Villiers 71, Chris Lynn 34, Adam Zampa 3-27) defeated Melbourne Stars 115/10 (Peter Handscomb 27, Nick Larkin 14, Mitchell Swepson 3-31) by 71 runs.

Next Story >>

I-League: Debutants TRAU FC Beat Former Champions Aizawl FC To Complete 4th Straight Win

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau AB de Villiers Melbourne Cricket Cricket Video Big Bash League (BBL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos