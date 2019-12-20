BBL 2019-20: IPL's Million-Dollar Man Glenn Maxwell Makes Stunning Return - WATCH

Glenn Maxwell struck a spectacular 83 from 39 deliveries on his return to competitive cricket as Melbourne Stars got their Big Bash League campaign off to a winning start with a 22-run victory over Brisbane Heat. (More Cricket News)

Australia batsman Maxwell, who in October decided to take a break from cricket for mental health reasons, was in inspired form as he lifted his side to a total of 167-7 in Carrara.

83 from 39 balls from @Gmaxi_32 at Metricon Stadium, including seven 4ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ£s and five 6ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ£s ðÂÂÂÂ¥@dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/6Hhha21YsP — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

England youngster Tom Banton threatened to lead the Heat to their target, but Brisbane lost their way after the opener was dismissed by Adam Zampa (3-30) for a 36-ball 64.

Read: Kings XI Punjab - Players Bought, Money Spent And Final Squad

Although Matt Renshaw reached 39, Brisbane were limited to 145-8, with Zampa, Daniel Worrall (2-21) and debutant Haris Rauf (2-20) doing the bulk of the damage.

The Heat have now lost their opening two games while the Stars will look to build on a win that owed much to Maxwell's stunning return.

Few arguments here. @Gmaxi_32 kicks off his #BBL09 campaign in style on the Gold Coast!@KFCAustralia pic.twitter.com/ypKcWcV4CC — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

MILLION-DOLLAR MAXWELL RETURNS IN STYLE

Maxwell had not played since scoring 62 for Australia in a Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in Adelaide in October, but the all-rounder looked like he had never been away.

A day on from the Indian Premier League auction, he showed just why Kings XI Punjab elected to pay $1.5million for his services.

After reaching 50 from just 23 balls, Maxwell continued to toy with Brisbane's attack, sending Josh Lalor for two sixes in an over and taking his boundary tally to 12 before he was bowled by Ben Laughlin in the final over of the Stars innings.

"[It's a] nice way to start a tournament. The boys bowled beautifully 'til the end when Tom Banton was batting well and they pulled things back," Maxwell told reporters.

"We've got some strength in our bowling, guys like Sandeep [Lamichhane], and Haris Rauf was outstanding. I feel we've really covered all bases this year. I've been feeling good all summer and just the mental side of the game I need to get right."

Our debutant Haris Rauf bowls genuine Heat

We like this



Heat need 29 off the last 12 balls... pic.twitter.com/8PuF0e4q7q — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 20, 2019

RAUF HITS THE MARK ON HIS DEBUT

Seamer Rauf was handed his first start in the BBL, and the 26-year-old took his opportunity to impress.

After an expensive second over from Lamichhane, Rauf was drafted into Melbourne's attack early, and made the ideal start by dismissing Max Bryant with his first delivery.

Banton had the better of Rauf, but after a spell out of the attack, he kept things tight late in the innings following the excellent work of Zampa and rounded off the win by taking Mitchell Swepson's wicket in the final over.